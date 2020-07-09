Afrobeat sensation Kuami Eugene has announced that his second studio album titled “Son of Africa” will be released on October 9, 2020.

After a successful release of his debut album “Rockstar” back in 2018, the multiple award winner is set to thrill music-loving fans with grooving tunes.

Kuami Eugene wrote in a Twitter post, “I’m super excited to share with you the date, I will be dropping the “Son of Africa” album.

“Thank You for patiently waiting and always being here for me. I’m forever grateful for the love.”

Some top international features are expected to be on Kuami Eugene’s upcoming album.

Kuami Eugene’s previous album had mega-hit songs on them which includes “Angela”, “Confusion”, “Wish Me Well”, “Walaahi”, among others.

