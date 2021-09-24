KuCoin Highlights Social Is The Key To Empower Industry Development At TechCrunch Disrupt 2021

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Blockchain–TechCrunch held The Disrupt 2021 online on September 21-23. Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin, delivered a keynote speech on “The Missing Block to Bring Crypto to the Masses” on September 23rd to discuss the outlook of the evolving crypto market and how to achieve better trading experience for cryptocurrency investors.





The TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 provides an early-stage platform that gathers hundreds of promising startups across a variety of categories, where they talk about the latest progress of cutting-edge technologies and how the emerging technologies might set the new rules to change the future tech games. Key attendees include Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, Founder & CEO of Dapper Labs Roham Gharegozlou, Managing Director of Dell Tyler Jewell and Developer Advocacy Lead of Google Cloud Dave Elliott.

With the rapid development of blockchain, it is considered as the next revolutionary technology after the Internet. Given the development of blockchain is strongly associated with a sustainable development of the crypto industry. Johnny highlighted that the blockchain will facilitate the free expression of personal thoughts and the value of creativity, which will hugely influence our life in the future. And what crypto technology can advocate is far beyond that, whether in terms of traditional finance, supply chains, the traditional Internet, etc.

During the speech, Johnny believes that although trading is one of the most basic needs of the crypto industry, if we just focus on developing trading tools, that could be a major dilemma for the development of the crypto industry. He pointed out that the best way to bring crypto to the masses is to better meet people’s social needs. Social and trading can be combined and somehow create a magical synergy. This is also what KuCoin is doing to transform into a Social Trading platform, which is still blank in the crypto industry.

Known as the “People’s Exchange”, KuCoin is visioned beyond a crypto exchange, which will focus on integrating both social and trading features to make trading itself easier, as well as bring crypto one step closer to the masses. KuCoin has been committed to developing information and interaction services to make crypto trading no longer a game for a small group of professional investors, while a newcomer will have a bigger chance to win.

Moving forward, KuCoin will continue its march in making KuCoin the biggest social trading platform in the crypto world. Johnny mentioned at the end of the speech that lots of new social features will be launched, allowing users to better understand and trade crypto on KuCoin, and find global crypto investors who share the same interest. KuCoin, as a global leading cryptocurrency exchange and an important infrastructure in the crypto world, will take efforts moving from a pure trading platform to a social Trading platform and drive the prosperity of various decentralized applications.

For the whole speech, please click here.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges of 2021. For more information, please visit https://www.kucoin.com/

