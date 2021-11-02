KuCoin Introduces Fiat Account To Allow USD Deposit and Crypto Purchase

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto–KuCoin, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, announced the launch of KuCoin Fiat Account, granting global users the access to deposit US Dollar (USD) to KuCoin using a credit or debit credit and purchase major crypto assets, including BTC, ETH, USDT, etc.





The rapid expansion of the crypto industry is attracting a growing number of newcomers, while the first obstacle they may encounter is the conversion of fiat to crypto. To build a fiat channel that is safer and user-friendly with lower fees, the Fiat Account feature has been launched on KuCoin to supplement its existing fiat-related services like P2P Fiat Trade and third-party fiat getaways like Simplex, Banxa, and BTC Direct.

Johnny LYU, CEO at KuCoin Global, said, “As the ‘People’s exchange’, KuCoin continues to improve the experience for all classes of crypto investors by introducing advanced products with less complexity and lower fees. The KuCoin Fiat Account will help get more intenders on board, contributing to the mass adoption of crypto ahead.”

The KuCoin Fiat Account first supports USD. Visa or Mastercard holders can deposit USD directly to KuCoin before converting it into supported crypto assets via Fast Buy. KuCoin will support 50 more fiat currencies such as EUR, AUD, GBP, and RUB in the near future.

To celebrate this launch, KuCoin will be holding a campaign to reward users. Every day from 18:00 on November 2, 2021 to 18:00 on November 5, 2021 (UTC), the first 100 users who buy USDT via KuCoin Fiat Account using Visa, Mastercard, or Balance can enjoy a 50% discount on their purchase.

