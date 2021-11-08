KuCoin Margin Celebrates Its 2nd Anniversary With Millions of Dollars to Giveaway

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#cryptocurrency–KuCoin, a global leading cryptocurrency exchange, celebrates the 2nd anniversary of the KuCoin Margin Trading platform and will launch a series of celebration events with millions of rewards.





Launched in 2019, KuCoin Margin enables users to borrow tokens to amplify investment returns from successful trades. Until now, the number of margin traders on KuCoin has exceeded 2 million, and the transaction volume increased by over 500x YoY. Currently, it supports 75 tokens with 99 margin trading pairs. In addition, as a global margin trading platform, KuCoin Margin supports 19 languages to meet the demand of our users around the world.

In the past 2 years, many innovative features have been introduced on KuCoin Margin. To enable a quick and easy-to-use leverage transaction, the Auto-Borrow function has been launched to simplify the borrowing process. Meanwhile, KuCoin Margin brought Crypto Lending, a C2C market for users to lend their idle crypto assets to make passive income. As of Q3 2021, the average daily lending volume on the KuCoin Lending platform reached $100 million.

“As the ‘People’s Exchange’, KuCoin continuously optimizes user trading experience and provides services for all classes of investors.” Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin Global, stated, “Trading with leverages will amplify the potential gains and risks alike. We are increasing efforts to educate users that leverage is not a devil, it depends on how you use it. This is to help more KuCoin users make the most of the services and tools we offered to achieve their investment goal.”

The KuCoin Margin team also revealed its upcoming plan. In order to further enrich the users’ investment options, a number of new coins will be available on the KuCoin Margin trading platform. In addition, users can look forward to more new features, such as the Isolated Margin, which is planned to be launched in 2022.

On the celebration of its 2nd anniversary, KuCoin Margin will initiate a series of activities with millions of dollars worth of rewards available to all.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 400 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 8 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the fifth biggest crypto exchange. In 2021, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

Contacts

Ashley Wang



[email protected]