KuCoin Named the Best Crypto App 2022 for Enthusiasts by The Ascent

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#app–On 2nd February 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the best cryptocurrency app 2022 for enthusiasts. The award recognizes the efforts made by the crypto exchange in establishing competitive fees, maintaining robust security and transparency, and understanding its customer rules.

Along with KuCoin, other top crypto exchanges, such as Gemini, Coinbase, Binance.US, Crypto.com, Uniswap, and FTX were also listed.

The Ascent is a personal finance service by The Motley Fool that rates and reviews essential products for everyday money matters. With The Ascent, The Motley Fool brings over 28 years of financial expertise, trusted guidance, and unbiased analysis to the world of daily personal finance decisions. The Ascent has selected Best-Of Awards since 2020, the Best-Of 2022 Awards winners were chosen across seven major categories, including credit cards, banking, stockbrokers, cryptocurrency exchanges and apps, mortgage lenders, car insurance, and personal loans. The companies that represent the top pick for most people, according to The Ascent experts, were selected as the winners. Among them are such known companies as Wells Fargo, Bank of America, Chase, and American Express.

The Ascent, a Motley Fool service, uses a transparent rating methodology to determine the best crypto exchanges. Service, competitive fees, cryptocurrency selection, security and transparency, and knowing customer rules are among the factors considered by its team of experts. Once all these are looked at, winners are determined by vote to ensure objectivity and fairness. The service experts also consider the Golden Rule Check: can we recommend this exchange to a family or friend?

The Ascent’s award echoes KuCoin’s significant growth in user base and volume in recent years, with the latest stats indicating that the global crypto exchange had 10 million users by December 2021, in over 207 countries. Last year KuCoin’s cumulative trading volume exceeded $1 trillion (Spot & Futures trading), and the average daily trading volume reached $3 billion. On major crypto ranking sites like CoinMarketCap and Coingecko, KuCoin stands as a top five crypto exchange.

As home of Altcoins, KuCoin has discovered more than 640 crypto gems, boasting over 1,100 trading pairs. In addition, KuCoin Labs, the investment and research arm of KuCoin, has introduced a $100 Million Fund to empower the metaverse ecosystem and other innovative projects, aiming to accelerate the development of underlying infrastructure by investing and incubating early-stage projects.

About KuCoin

Launched in 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange (boasting over 10 million users), now accessible in over 207 countries, with over 600 digital assets to choose from. Currently, the cryptocurrency exchange offers P2P fiat trading, staking, spot trading, lending, and margin trading. KuCoin is presently in the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap, with Forbes also naming it as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021. KuCoin got a massive boost of $20 million from Matrix Partners and IDG Capital in 2018.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com

