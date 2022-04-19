KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane & KuCoin Ventures Launch a $100 Million Creators Fund to Empower Web 3.0 Universe

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures and KuCoin NFT Marketplace-Windvane are launching a $100 million “Creators Fund” on April 19th, 2022. The fund will support and incubate the early-stage NFT projects, covering fields including arts, sports, PFPs, Asian culture, celebrities, GameFi, etc. In addition, this fund will invite 99 outstanding NFT creators to join the Windvane NFT marketplace to accelerate the growth of Web 3.0.





Windvane is a brand new decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin. It provides NFT mint, trade, management, storing, and many other services. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane aims to create a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains, allowing everyone to select all NFTs on KuCoin cross-chain aggregator and one-stop shopping for the world’s top NFTs at Windvane.

Launching the “Creators Fund” is another significant step for KuCoin to enter the NFT space. The fund will help young artists and creators show their talents to the public and build a much more open, free, equal, and democratic decentralized NFT marketplace. Moreover, the fund will support promising NFT projects with strong teams and innovative technology to facilitate the development of NFT space and contribute to building a diverse Web 3.0 world. Windvane is committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains such as ETH, BSC, FLOW, etc. In their plan, Windvane will offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects INO (Initial NFT Offering).

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: “At the current stage of KuCoin’s comprehensive and in-depth expansion of the Web 3.0 and NFT fields and deepening the KuCoin ecosystem, the launch of a $100 million ‘Creators Fund’ will undoubtedly bring a strong impetus to our development process. The $100M ‘Creators Fund’ will support NFT creators and projects, which will further consolidate the metaverse infrastructure. We are pleased to see the rapid development of NFTs and their integration with sports, culture, games, celebrities, etc. KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane would like to bridge Web 2.0 and Web 3.0 by supporting more creators to launch their NFTs or projects and creating a more integrated NFT world with a lower barrier to entry for users.”

KuCoin Ventures’ Chief Investment Officer, Justin Chou, added: “KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane is an emerging marketplace. With its user-first and community-driven mission, Windvane will support Web 3.0 creators globally to revolutionize the NFT industry. We are thrilled to partner with Windvane to launch the $100 Million ‘Creators Fund’, which we believe would benefit users, creators, communities, and project founders in the Web 3.0 world.”

At the same time, to celebrate the launch of the platform, KuCoin NFT Marketplace -Windvane will launch a series of activities, check more on the platform.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

About KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane

KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane is a more open and inclusive decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin, which will serve as a driving force in the industry. For KuCoin, it is committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains. Therefore, Windvane is empowered to offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects INO. As for customers, Windvane as a decentralized marketplace means low barriers to entry but data storage will be very secure. There is always a project you are optimistic about on this platform that brings together various types of high-quality projects.

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to invest in the most disruptive cryptocurrency and blockchain projects in the Web 3.0 era. With the commitment to empowering Crypto/Web 3.0 Builders with Deep Insights and Global Resources, it is also a community-friendly and research-driven full-stage corporate venture that focuses on DeFi, Game-Fi, Web 3.0, infrastructure, working closely with its portfolio projects throughout the journey of entrepreneurship.

