KuCoin NFT Marketplace Windvane Releases Genesis NFTs: Free NFTs, Airdrop, Service Fee Dividend, WL And More Than 10 Benefits Waiting for You

KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced the launch of a brand-new Genesis NFT on May 10, 2022 as a pre-celebration of the upcoming online of its NFT Marketplace – Windvane. There are a total of 4,500 Genesis NFTs issued and will be distributed to its users and team. Genesis NFT holders will enjoy the exclusive privilege of the Windvane NFT marketplace.





The Genesis NFTs of Windvane take the Lazy Rooster as its main image. The Lazy Rooster looks lazy, but in fact, it represents the original practitioner of web 3.0 and the reform spirit of innovation. Of the 4,500 Windvane Genesis NFTs, 500 are held by the team, and the remaining 4,000 will be offered to users through 3 rounds. The most attractive point is that Windvane will not make any profit from sales. All income from each round of sales will be shared by former NFT holders. The specific rules are as follows:

In Hurricane Round, 300 NFTs will be issued and offered to users for free. All users who hold this round of NFTs can get all NFT sales income of the Storm Round and Typhoon Round and a mystery box for free.

In Storm Round, 1,500 NFTs will be issued. All users who hold this round of NFTs can get all NFT sales income of the typhoon round, plus a mystery box for free.

In Typhoon Round, 2,200 NFTs will be issued. All users who hold this round of NFTs can have the highest probability of getting an SSR mystery box.

The mystery boxes include SSR, SR, and Normal, three types with different benefits involved, including token airdrop, 0 service fees for two years, service fee dividend, voting rights, and more.

With the issuance of Genesis NFT, Windvane is one step closer to its official launch. As a comprehensive NFT trading platform, Windvane will support the NFT launchpad, mint, trade, management, and many other services most conveniently. And its professional function covers basically all the necessary requirements of NFT traders and lovers, such as promising projects, extremely low fees, a priority whitelist, and the strongest security.

Fungi Chic, the Founder of Windvane, states: “The WEB 3.0 era is coming, and the world needs a new wind vane product to lead the 3.0 era. This product represents: innovation, fairness, and decentralization. The genesis users of Windvane are also the pioneers of the WEB3.0 era. We will work together, innovate together and share all the benefits together. Therefore, we decided that all the sales revenue of Genesis NFT will be returned to the users, and the users who participated in this round can share all the revenue from subsequent sales.”

Currently, Windvane’s Genesis NFT starts the pre-registration stage. Participants are required to join its Discord and fill in the pre-registration form before 10:00:00 on May 31, 2022 (UTC). More details can be found here about Windvane’s Genesis NFTs.

About Windvane

Windvane is a more open and inclusive decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin, which will serve as a driving force in the industry. It’s committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains. Windvane will offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects to conduct NFT initial sales. At the same time, everyone can select all NFTs on KuCoin cross-chain aggregator, one-stop shopping for the world’s top NFTs at Windvane.

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform with focus on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets, and currently provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

