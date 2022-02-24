KuCoin Sponsors Chingari Creator Contest

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto–The KuCoin crypto exchange is delighted to announce that it will be acting as title sponsor for the Chingari App creator contest, which will be held from February 15 to March 15. As part of the sponsorship package, KuCoin will be promoting the Chingari contest, as well as hosting trading of the GARI token among users of the Chingari application and the exchange.





The event organized by Chingari — India’s leading short-video application — is aimed at identifying new talent among Indian users and promoting them on the Chingari App platform. The contest will allow all participating creators to win GARI tokens worth INR 2 Cr., or the title of Chingari Star along with the grand prize of INR 1 Crore powered by GARI token.

The KuCoin team is delighted to have the chance of assisting in the organization and promotion of such a creative event, which is certain to attract greater attention to the decentralized economy as a whole and accelerate the transition from Web 2.0 to Web 3.0. By lending its promotional efforts to the Chingari Star contest, KuCoin will be increasing awareness and adoption of digital assets among Indian users, attracting newcomers to the industry.

“The event is an exciting venue that not only encourages young talent to show itself and gain recognition but also gives the decentralized industry a chance of proving how convenient it is to earn rewards and cash them out,” as stated by Johnny Lyu, CEO of KuCoin.

Mr. Sumit Ghosh, Co-founder & CEO, Chingari App said, “Chingari Star Contest is one of India’s biggest projects focused on the creators and creator’s economy in India. We are one of the first social companies in India that has been educating the users about the crypto/ Web3 revolution through GARI, giving them a chance to showcase their talents and earn at their best of potential. And we are glad to have the KuCoin team supporting us in this journey.”

All participants of the Chingari contest and average users who sign up on the application will stand a chance to earn GARI tokens by posting new videos on the platform. As the exclusive sponsor of this Chingari contest, KuCoin will also be hosting an amount up to 40,000 GARI giveaway event. A total of $20,000 in GARI is up for grabs. The offer is exclusive only for India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh P2P KuCoin users.

The winner of the Chingari Star contest will be announced at the end of March after general voting is concluded. The KuCoin exchange team is confident that its participation in the largest event of its kind in India is a major step towards promoting cryptocurrencies and talent.

About KuCoin

Launched in 2017, KuCoin is a leading cryptocurrency exchange (boasting over 10 million users), now accessible in over 207 countries, with over 640 digital assets to choose from. Currently, the cryptocurrency exchange offers P2P fiat trading, staking, spot trading, lending, and margin trading. KuCoin is presently in the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap, with Forbes also naming it as one of the best cryptocurrency exchanges in 2021. KuCoin got a massive boost of $20 million from Matrix Partners and IDG Capital in 2018.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About Chingari

Launched in 2018, Chingari has grown into one of the largest social media apps in India. Chingari boasts approximately 110M registered users on Chingari app with 32M active users and content creators. The app allows users to monetize their content on the app, interact with their favorite content creators, and have an opportunity to start earning GARI by simply participating in the app.

Contacts

Ashley Wang



media@kucoin.com