KuCoin Spotlight, the Favored Token Launchpad, is Conducting its 22nd Token Sales of Pikaster (MLS)

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The global cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin has announced its 22nd Spotlight Token Sale with Pikaster (MLS) on May 18, 2022 (UTC). KuCoin Spotlight is the exclusive token launch platform that allows users to acquire Pikaster (MLS) at the issue price of $0.12 by holding at least 100 KuCoin Token (KCS), the native token of the KuCoin Exchange.





Pikaster is a card battle game featuring Pikaster NFTs. It aims to create a “Play and Earn” GameFi project through innovative product features to bring players both extraordinary gaming experiences and handsome economic returns. In the middle of April, Pikaster launched 18,000 limited-edition Pikaster NFTs, and all sold out in less than 1 minute via the KuCoin IGO, a new interactive NFT launchpad.

The KuCoin Spotlight token launch platform helps early-stage crypto projects raise funds and increase the project reach across the crypto ecosystem. Meanwhile, it grants users the chance to find the next potential crypto gem to gain considerable incomes with low thresholds. Currently, KuCoin Spotlight has launched 21 projects with an impressive performance, including CLH, PDEX, CWAR, VR, and so on via Spotlight, with the highest ROI exceeding 924x.

Johnny Lyu, the CEO of KuCoin, said: “KuCoin allows our users to discover promising blockchain startups, and we have a unique eye for quality blockchain projects with high growth potentials. KuCoin Spotlight is a good place to list early-stage promising projects. Pikaster provides an exclusive game for users to easily access the world of NFT, and we are so excited to launch this incredible project on our Spotlight and the IGO platform to provide our support for Pikaster.”

The Pikaster CMO Luffy added: “ We have previously worked with KuCoin at KuCoin IGO. This time, we are delighted with this opportunity again to list our Pikaster token sale on KuCoin Spotlight. KuCoin pays great attention to the value of the community and the value of users, and we strongly believe that KuCoin will help us to realize the limitless potential.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles. As a user-oriented platform focusing on inclusiveness and community action reach, it offers over 700 digital assets. Currently, it provides spot trading, margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 18 million users in 207 countries and regions.

In 2022, KuCoin raised over $150 million in investments through a pre-Series B round, bringing total investments to $170 million with Round A combined, at a total valuation of $10 billion. KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges, according to CoinMarketCap. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges in 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto App for enthusiasts.

To find out more, visit https://www.kucoin.com.

About KuCoin Spotlight

Spotlight is a KuCoin token launch platform that serves early-stage crypto projects and initial token distribution to provide users with the opportunity to participate in the early investment of preferred projects to gain considerable incomes with low thresholds. It has strict screening criteria to ensure that the listed projects and their native tokens are high quality. In addition to providing more promising crypto assets for investors, Spotlight supports early-stage crypto projects in crowd-funding, marketing exposure, as well as industrial influence for further development.

About Pikaster

Pikaster (MLS) is a community-driven metaverse created by Metaland, based on KCC, Polygon, and BSC Chain, aiming to create diverse scenarios such as various games, social, entertainment, sports, etc. to enable players to participate in and manage the ecology together and earn great financial rewards while gaining new experiences. Metaland is a Web3 firm specializing in developing blockchain-based games.

