KuCoin Ventures Makes $1 Million Investment in SakuraVerse, the First Project Backed by KuCoin’s $100 Million Creators Fund

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–KuCoin, a leading global cryptocurrency trading platform, announced that its venture capital arm KuCoin Ventures making an investment of $1 Million in SakuraVerse, a web3 game infrastructure that develops and incubates multi-category games, accelerating the world’s transition to Metaverse. This also marks that SakuraVerse becomes the very first project backed by KuCoin ventures’ $100 Million Creators Fund.





The $100 Million Creators Fund is launched by KuCoin NFT marketplace-Windvane and KuCoin Ventures together, aims to help young artists and creators to show their talents to the public and to build an open, free, equal, and decentralized NFT marketplace meanwhile. The fund covers a diversified range of NFT projects, including sports, PFP, Asia Culture, celebrities, GameFi, and many other innovative projects, to promote the global mass adoption of blockchain.

As the first project backed by KuCoin Creators Fund, SakuraVerse is an innovative game platform based on Web 3. It builds decentralized game infrastructure and integrates social features to provide blockchain games with more fun for players. The core SakuraVerse team comes from the world’s top game companies and covers 5 studios around the world. They have accumulated more than 40 million players in the traditional games, and have top IP and celebrity resources, as well as rich blockchain operation experience.

The new funding by KuCoin Ventures announced today will be used to support the growth of SakuraVerse in team expansion, platform, and popular IP games development.

Justin Chou, the Chief Investment Officer of KuCoin Ventures, said: “We believe that in Web3.0 — the next-generation Internet—-Gaming, plays an important role as a kind of ‘prototype’ of the Metaverse. We are deeply impressed by the SakuraVerse team`s game and blockchain experience and excited with SakuraVerse`s vision of Web3.0. And we believe that the SakuraVerse team has the strength to create multi-genre games with more fun, stronger social attributes, longer life cycle, and more suitable for players in Web3.0.”

The CEO of SakuraVerse, Amaji added: “We feel extremely fortunate to have received the strategic investment from KuCoin Ventures and be shortlisted for the $100 Million Creators Fund. In order to achieve our ultimate goal, we will launch a large-scale leisure game platform to allow players from all over the world to be connected. Later this year, we will also develop a World Cup-themed soccer simulation game along with the Qatar World Cup to give us an opportunity to expose ourselves to the global blockchain emerging markets.”

About KuCoin

Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange with its operational headquarters in Seychelles, offering over 600 digital assets, and currently provides spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, futures trading, staking, and lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions around the world. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently one of the top 5 crypto exchanges. Forbes also named KuCoin one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021. In 2022, The Ascent named KuCoin the Best Crypto Exchanges and Apps for enthusiasts.

About KuCoin Ventures

KuCoin Ventures is a leading investment arm of KuCoin Exchange that aims to invest in the most disruptive cryptocurrency and blockchain projects in Web3.0 era. With the commitment of empowering Crypto/Web 3.0 Builders with Deep Insights and Global Resources, it is also a community-friendly and research-driven full-stage corporate venture that focuses on DeFi, Game-Fi, Web 3.0, infrastructure, working closely with its portfolio projects throughout the journey of entrepreneurship.

About KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane

KuCoin NFT Marketplace – Windvane is a more open and inclusive decentralized NFT marketplace powered by KuCoin, which will serve as a driving force in the industry. For KuCoin, it is committed to creating a comprehensive and highly compatible platform that will openly support mainstream NFT blockchains. Therefore, Windvane is empowered to offer the huge user traffic of KuCoin and the support of top KOLs and communities to help projects INO. As for customers, Windvane as a decentralized marketplace means low barriers to entry but data storage will be very secure. There is always a project you are optimistic about on this platform that brings together various types of high-quality projects.

About SakuraVerse

SakuraVerse is a web3 game platform that develops and incubates multi-category web3 games with a long life cycle. Through building decentralized game infrastructure and social platforms, it enables players to truly enjoy the games in Web3. The core SakuraVerse team comes from the world’s top game companies and covers 5 studios around the world; Deeply involved in games for 20 years, SakuraVerse has accumulated many categories such as simulation RPG, SLG, card, and other social games with a monthly turnover exceeding millions USD. SakuraVerse also accumulates a number of popular IPs and top artists and has the R&D and operation capabilities to integrate the top IP, crypto, and games.

