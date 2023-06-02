Kudos Badman’s new single ‘Lonely’ is his hardest yet

The newest release from Kudos Badman is finally here. We are thrilled to announce ‘Lonely’ as the next captivating single from the Afro-Dancehall star who brought us the well-received street hit ‘Badman’, accompanied with a music video. Listen HERE: https://fanlink.to/kudosbadman-lonely

On ‘Lonely,’ Kudos brings his signature blend of Afrobeats and Dancehall rhythms to fans again, engrossing them with thought-provoking lyrics that explore themes of independence and self- reliance. According to the star, this surefire anthem will resonate with anyone who chooses to walk their own path and find solace in their own company. And its hook highlights this:

“Lonely/Guided by my own story/Man must sin, nobody holy/So I just light my kpoo on a low.” This year, Kudos Badman gained buzz with his previous release, ‘Badman’ and ‘Lonely’ is set to raise the bar twofold. “I’m excited to share this new track [‘Lonely’] with the world,’’ Kudos shares. “I believe its message will resonate with anyone who has ever felt like they don’t need anyone else to validate their worth. I hope that ‘Lonely’ will inspire people to embrace their individuality and be proud of who they are.’’

‘Lonely’ was produced by Skonti, who is widely known for his works for some of the industry’s biggest names, like Kwaw Kese, Samini, Pappy Kojo, Medikal, Edem, Raquel etc. It was recorded at ItNoks Studios, with both mixing and mastering handled by Skonti.

CONNECT WITH KUDOS BADMAN:

TWITTER: @kudosbadman

INSTAGRAM: kudosbadman

FACEBOOK: Kudos badman