Kudos to the Black Stars – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the Black Stars following their 3-2 victory against South Korea at the ongoing 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The Black Stars, after their opening-day defeat against Portugal, bounced back to winning ways with a big scalp against South Korea in Group H, as they secured maximum points.

The victory was a major boost for the Black Stars as they seek to progress to the next round of the tournament.

President Akufo-Addo, in a social media post, commended the players for their effort to secure all three points.

“Kudos to the Black Stars. Hard fought, but thoroughly well-deserved victory against South Korea. Proud of the entire team and the unalloyed support given to them by all Ghanaians. Now to the final group stage game against Uruguay,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Black Stars would be seeking to avenge their painful quarterfinal loss against Uruguay back in 2010 as the two sides lock horns on Friday, December 2, 2022.