Kudus Determined to Turn Season Around After Slow Start with West Ham

West Ham United forward Mohammed Kudus has admitted that his start to the season has not met his high expectations, but the Ghanaian international remains resolute in his commitment to improve.

While Kudus has scored three goals and provided an assist in the Premier League so far, he believes there is more to come from him, especially under the guidance of new head coach Graham Potter.

The 24-year-old has faced challenges in securing a consistent place in the starting lineup, often being substituted before the 70-minute mark. Despite this, Kudus is focused on pushing himself to perform better and exceed the standards he has set for himself. In an interview on the club’s website, Kudus said, “I set higher standards for myself. I’m not there yet, but we keep working because, individually and as a team, we all know the reality of the situation we are in. I want to get a higher number of goals and assists and, most importantly, get more points for the team.”

Although his season has been marked by inconsistency, Kudus also reflected on his adaptability in different attacking roles. He’s had to adjust between playing as a central striker and out wide on the wing, noting that each position offers its own challenges. “It’s a whole different feeling playing in the centre and then being out wide. My aim is to analyze both situations and help the team in the best possible way,” Kudus said.

His flexibility and willingness to adapt will be key for West Ham as they continue to navigate the unpredictability of the Premier League. With a crucial match against Aston Villa approaching, Kudus will be eager to make a more significant impact and make up for his slower start. As he continues to strive for consistency, the Ghanaian forward is sure to be a player to watch in the coming weeks.