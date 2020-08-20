Midfielder Mohammed Kudus made played his first game for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam as they defeated Austrian side Wolfsberger 2-0 in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Kudus made announced his presence immediately by starting the move that resulted in the second goal of the match.

Having missed the first two matches of Ajax’s pre-season because of work permit paper work, Kudus finally got the chance to play for his new side on Tuesday.

He replaced Lisandro Martínez at half-time when Ajax had taken the lead thanks to a 3rd-minute strike from Quincy Promes.

His impact was immediately felt as he split the midfield of the home side before laying the pass that result in the goal that sealed the victory for Ajax.

Kudus was confident on the ball and contributed to the team’s second goal of the game scored by teenager Ryan Gravenberch on the 53rd minute.

He is expected to feature in the next game against Red Bull Salzburg.