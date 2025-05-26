Kudus Makes Impact Off Bench in West Ham’s Season Finale

Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus delivered a timely reminder of his quality with a late goal in West Ham’s 3-1 victory over relegated Ipswich Town.

The 24-year-old entered the match as a 73rd-minute substitute before capping the win with an 87th-minute strike, expertly assisted by Guido Rodriguez.

The goal marked Kudus’ fifth of the Premier League season, adding to his three assists across 31 appearances. While falling short of his impressive debut campaign last year, the composed finish demonstrated the technical ability that has made him a key figure for both club and country.

Kudus’ contribution helped West Ham finish their season on a high note as the Ghana international looks to regain his best form ahead of next season. His late cameo provides encouragement for Black Stars fans ahead of Ghana’s upcoming World Cup qualifiers.