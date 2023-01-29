Kudus Mohammed grabs 2022 SWAG Sports Personality and Footballer of the Year Awards

Black Stars and Ajax Amsterdam midfielder, Kudus Mohammed won the double at the 47th SWAG Awards night.
The two goals scorer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup star was adjudged the 2022 Sports Personality of the Year and Footballer of the Year top prizes at the well attended event held at the Accra International Conference Center by 391 sports journalists.
Abraham Mensah, silver medalist in boxing at the 2022 Commonwealth Games who lost the Sports Personality Award consoled himself with the Amateur Boxers of the Year, while Joseph Paul Amoah collected the Athlete of the Year Award.
Debora Acquah took the Female Athlete of the Year.
Here is the full list of the 47th SWAG 2022 Awards:
Personality of the Year – Mohammed Kudus
Armwrestler of the Year – Grace Mintah – Female
Athlete of the Year (Female) – Deborah Acquah
Athlete of the Year (Male) – Joseph Paul Amoah
Boxer of the Year (Amateur) – Abraham Mensah
Chess Player of the Year – Dr. Kwabena Adu Poku
Club of the Year – Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Coach of the Year – Nana Darkwa, Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC
Cricketer of the Year – Samson Awiah Aweh
Cyclist of the Year – Anthony Boafo Boakye Dankwa
Discovery of the Year – Joseph Commey and Raphael Nii Ankrah
Dedication and Valour – Lepowura Mohammed Nurudeen Jawula
Footballer of the Year (Male) – Mohammed Kudus
Footballer of the Year (Female) – Ophelia Serwaa Amponsah (Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC)
Footballer of the Player (Home Based) – Daniel Afriyie Barnieh – Hearts of Oak
Hockey Player of the Year (Female) – Adizatu Sulemana (GRA Ladies)
Lifetime Achievement Award – Awuley Quaye and Nii Dodoo Ankrah
Para-Athlete of the Year – Patricia Nyamekye
Professional Golfer of the Year – Kojo Barnii (Damang Golf Club)
Table Tennis Most Exciting Player – Israel Akili
Tennis Player of the Year – Samuel Osei Agbesi Antwi
Volleyball Player of the Year – Rashaka Katadat (Ghana Army)
SWAG TOP 5 Federations – Ghana Athletics Association, Ghana Armwrestling Federation, Ghana Amateur Boxing Federation, Ghana Boxing Authority and Ghana Cycling Federation
Swimmer of the Year – Abeiku Gyekye Jackson
Special and Meritorious Awards
Kingsley Owusu Achiaw, Bechem United, Reks Brobbey (Ghana’s Fatest Human Inventor), Christine Ashley, Vice President, Ghana Chess Federation, Ashford Tettey Oku, Football Administrator, Danny List, Tom Vemon, Right to Dream Academy and Rustum Gameli Senorgbe
Corporate Awards – Max TV, SES HD+ , One On One Foundation / Dreamland Sports Plus, Captain One Golf Society and Tennis Foundation
SWAG Journalist of the Year – Juliet Bawuah