Kudus Mohammed has become the most expensive Ghanaian teenager after completing his transfer to Ajax Amsterdam in Holland.

Kudus joined the Dutch champions from Danish side, FC Nordsjaelland.

The 19-year-old penned a five year deal with the Dutch side.

Ajax paid €9 million for the services of the winger.

Kudus has now become the most expensive teenager in the history of Ghana football after completing his move to the club.

In 2015, Atletico Madrid paid €10 million to price Bernard Mensah away from Vitoria Guimaraes. The midfielder was 20 years when the joined the Rojiblancos.

Also, Abdul Baba Rahman was just 21 when he completed a £21.7million move from Augsburg to Chelsea.

Kudus joined Nordsjaelland in 2018 and has since developed into one of the most important players at the club.

The 19-year-old has netted 12 times in 26 appearances for the Danish Superliga side this season.

Kudus will be 20 years next month, August 2.

