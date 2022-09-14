Kudus Mohammed regains form ahead of 2022 World Cup

Ghanaian international Mohammed Kudus is having an excellent season so far with Ajax Amsterdam, and remains an important player for the Dutch giants.

Kudus was once again on target for Ajax in their second group match against Liverpool FC in the UEFA Champions League despite losing the encounter 2-1 at the Anfield Stadium.

Kudus has recently demonstrated his goal-scoring abilities with stunning goals against Liverpool and Rangers, bringing his season total to six goals and a pass completion rate of 91.8%, according to Whoscored.

With the Qatar World Cup a few months away, Kudus would be an instrumental player for the Black Stars of Ghana if he should stay fit, considering his form.

He has been called up by Black Stars coach Otto Addo for international friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua and would be a force to reckon with in the middle of the park.

Kudus together with the likes of Thomas Partey, Kamaldeen Sowah, Fatawu Issahaku, and Baba Iddrisu would be a formidable middle force for the Black Stars, who would be aiming to go past the quarterfinal stage, a feat they achieved in 2010.

Kudus was a transfer target for English Premiership side Everton last summer, but Ajax blocked a potential move as he remained with the Dutch giants with his contract set to expire in 2025.

Kudus has been with Ajax since 2020 and has featured in 51 games across the competition, scoring 11 goals and making five assists.