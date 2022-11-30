Kudus Mohammed Wins ‘Tecno Player Of The Match’ Award

Mohammed Kudus was named the ‘TECNO player of the match’ award alongside winning Ghana’s player of the match for the game against South Korea in the ongoing 2022 World Cup in Qatar. TECNO is a proud to sponsor the Ghana Football Association as the official smartphone partner to honor outstanding Black star players during this 2022 World Cup season in Qatar.

Black Star technical advisor Chris Hughton presented the latest TECNO CAMON 19 PRO Mondrian Edition award to Mohammed Kudus. After receiving the award, Kudus thanked TECNO for the kind gesture and is excited for future collaborations with the brand.

Mohammed Salisu was the first player to win the ‘TECNO Player Of The Match’ award for his stellar performance against portugal in their opening match against Portugal.

The Ghana Black Stars have truly owned the spotlight with remarkable play and boundary breaking performances and TECNO is excited to urge the Blackstars on to victory this World Cup season with its latest CAMON 19 series, a device that comes with everything that users love – great camera, stylish look and a smartphone experience that delivers a truly one-of-a-kind aesthetic.

The blackstars are ready to hit the field again and Own the Spotlight on their next match against Uruguay. GO Blackstars, Stop At Nothing!