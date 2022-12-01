Kudus Mohammed with a mural after impressive World Cup display

Sensational Black Stars attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus has had a mural unveiled in the community, where he grew up -Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The Ajax midfielder, who has been very impressive for the Black Stars at the ongoing World Cup, began his playing career in Nima.

Some residents of Nima have honoured the prodigy with a mural on a long stretch of wall on the Nima Highway, for his steady rise as a top football talent in the world.

The beautifully curated graffiti artwork shows Kudus with a big roar, an image captured after he scored a brace in Ghana’s win over South Korea.

The mural was created by Mohamed Awudu, an artist, who in an interview with the media said, “Kudus is dream for the community- Nima, where a lot of negative stories have been said about them.

“It is an honour to paint Kudus and tell a story to inspire the young generation. They can move out of their comfort zone and still make it,” Awudu stated.

The former Nordsjaelland player became the first Ghanaian player to score a brace at the World Cup.

Kudus Mohammed would be looking to propel Ghana to the last 16 as they face familiar foes Uruguay in the last group H match.

Ghana is currently second in the group with three points, while Portugal, who have already qualified, top the group with six.