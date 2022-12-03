Kudus says Ayew’s penalty incident had no effect on their performance

Ghanaian midfielder, Mohammed Kudus says Andre Ayew’s penalty miss did not have any effect on the team’s performance, despite losing 2-0 to rivals, Uruguay on Friday in the final group match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Black Stars skipper in the early minutes of the game failed to convert a penalty which could have been a boost for the Ghanaian side to sail through to the next round of the competition.

In a post match interview with the Ajax midfielder, he said “The easiest thing we can do is to blame one person. In the second half I also got chances that I could have scored, but I missed them.

“So we all had chances to have an effect in the game, so I don’t think the penalty had an effect on the whole performance,” he added.

He commended the skipper for staying mentally strong in the game after the miss, as he helped the Ghanaian side to give their opponents a good test in their final Group H game.

According to him, he was disappointed in their loss against Uruguay despite all efforts to make it to the next round of the competition.

The 22-year-old stated that this years World Cup had taught them a lot and would go a long way to motivate the boys to give off going forward.

“Almost 90 per cent of us it’s our first World Cup and I know this will make us tough and help our progress and lesson ahead.”

He thanked Ghanaians for their support and continuous prayers behind the team even though they failed to make it to the round of 16.

Kudus Mohammed managed to score two games in all three games played, receiving the man of the match award against South Korea after bagging a brace.

The incredible performance by the youngster had attracted some big clubs in Europe to get him on board.