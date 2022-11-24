Kufuor Scholars Donate School Supplies to Kumasi Central Prison

The Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) has donated school supplies to inmates of the Kumasi Central Prison.

The donated items include exercise books, notebooks, graph books, mathematical sets, and calculators. Writing materials including whiteboard markers and pens were also donated.

The scholars donated the items to senior and junior high school students in the prison. The prison currently has 48 student inmates who are serving terms for various offenses. They include 29 Junior High School students and 19 Senior High School students.

Members of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) Chapter of the KSP did the donation on behalf of the scholars. They hope the donation will boost the academic performance of students in prison so they can make good grades in their final examinations.

The donation is under the auspices of the Cell Not Hell Initiative launched by the Kufuor Scholars in 2018. The Cell Not Hell Initiative seeks to upgrade educational facilities within Ghana’s prisons and to advocate for better living and health conditions for prison inmates. The project is premised on the belief that prison cells are meant to be places of reformation and therefore prison conditions should make a direct positive impact on inmates.

In the future, the scholars hope to be able to donate the necessary tools, materials, and equipment to the vocational school in the prison, so it can train inmates with productive skills they can survive on after they leave the prison.

“We hope to do more for the Kumasi Central Prison soon,” scholars Gail Cann-Woode and Richmond Danso who did the donation said after handing over the items. The headmaster of the school who received the items from the scholars expressed gratitude on behalf of the inmates.