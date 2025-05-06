Kufuor Scholars Program Celebrates Decade of Ethical Leadership in Africa

The Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) marked its 10th anniversary with a graduation ceremony and reflection on its mission to cultivate ethical leadership across Africa.

Held on May 2, 2025, at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), the event underscored the program’s decade-long commitment to shaping visionary leaders through values-driven education, mentorship, and civic engagement.

Founded in 2015 by former Ghanaian President John Agyekum Kufuor, the initiative targets high-achieving tertiary students, offering a three-year curriculum blending leadership training, community projects, and cross-cultural exposure. Over 150 alumni have since entered fields such as law, public policy, and entrepreneurship, with many driving social change through advocacy, research, and grassroots initiatives.

“The greatest challenge facing the world today is not technology or resources but the ethics of human beings,” Kufuor remarked during the ceremony, themed “Redefining Africa’s Future through the Finest Advice to the Sharpest Minds.” His address emphasized the program’s core belief that Africa’s progress hinges on integrity-centered leadership.

Dr. Pascal Brenya, KSP Director, highlighted the program’s experiential approach, including leadership camps and a 2023 West Africa tour to Togo, Benin, and Nigeria. “These scholars are equipped not just with academic knowledge but with ethical problem-solving skills critical for national development,” he said.

A notable shift in recent cohorts is the rising participation of women, a trend Kufuor praised as pivotal for inclusive governance. Of the 2024 class, 21 of 30 scholars were women. “This balance reflects our direction toward equitable leadership,” he noted, underscoring gender equity as a program priority.

Professor Baffour Agyeman-Duah, CEO of the John A. Kufuor Foundation, cited alumni achievements in government, academia, and civil society. “Their work—from policy reform to mentoring youth—proves that ethical leadership transcends sectors,” he said.

Special guest Samira Bawumia, former Second Lady of Ghana, urged sustained investment in youth leadership. “Empowering young minds secures Africa’s future,” she stated, applauding KSP’s role in bridging talent and opportunity.

The ceremony also convened dignitaries including UPSA’s Vice Chancellor, PwC Ghana’s Senior Country Partner Vish Ashiagbor, and GB Foods Ghana’s General Manager David Afflu, signaling broad institutional support for the initiative.

As Africa grapples with governance challenges, programs like KSP highlight the growing emphasis on moral leadership as a catalyst for development. Similar initiatives, such as the Mandela Rhodes Foundation and the Mo Ibrahim Leadership Fellowship, reflect a continental shift toward nurturing leaders who prioritize service over power. For KSP, the next decade will test its ability to scale impact while maintaining its foundational ethos in an era of rapid political and technological change.