Kufuor’s Role in NPP’s 2024 Campaign Criticized Amid Party’s Loss

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor’s involvement in the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) 2024 election campaign has come under scrutiny following the party’s defeat.

His endorsement of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and his active participation in partisan politics have drawn criticism, with some analysts suggesting that his actions may have strained the party’s relationship with its core supporters.

Political analyst Dr. Jonathan Asante Okyere expressed his surprise over Kufuor’s engagement in the campaign. “I think President Kufuor has run his race; he’s tired,” Dr. Asante Okyere remarked in an interview on Starr FM. He further criticized Kufuor’s partisan endorsement of Dr. Bawumia, saying, “His statement endorsing Dr. Bawumia was clearly partisan and not the kind of statesmanlike influence we expect from someone of his stature.”

Kufuor, a respected figure across Ghana’s political landscape, has traditionally been viewed as a unifying force beyond party lines. However, his recent involvement was seen as part of efforts to bolster support in the Ashanti Region, a stronghold of the NPP that has shown signs of discontent in recent years.

Dr. Asante Okyere suggested that this strategy may have backfired, leading to the alienation of key segments of the party’s base. “I heard the journey was tough for Bawumia, and they needed to convince the Ashanti support base to come on board,” he said. “But that’s exactly where the problem lies. The Ashanti base felt disgruntled—not with the party itself, but with its leadership.”

The NPP has long relied on the Ashanti Region for its electoral victories, but internal dissatisfaction, perceived neglect, and leadership missteps have diminished the once-unwavering support from the region. Dr. Asante Okyere cited these fractures as major factors contributing to the party’s loss.

Looking ahead, Dr. Asante Okyere recommended that the NPP adopt a strategic approach similar to that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after their 2016 defeat. The NDC’s thorough review process, led by the Professor Kwesi Botchwey Committee, enabled the party to reconnect with its grassroots and identify the underlying causes of its loss—an approach Dr. Asante Okyere believes the NPP should emulate to rebuild and recover.