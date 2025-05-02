Kuipers Breeders Hatchery Marks Two Years of Poultry Industry Growth in Ghana

Kuipers Breeders Hatchery, a key player in Ghana’s agricultural sector, this month celebrates two years since its inaugural chick production in May 2023.

Located in Amuyawkope, Sege, within the Ada West District of the Greater Accra Region, the facility has bolstered efforts to reduce Ghana’s reliance on imported poultry, which currently meets 95% of domestic demand.

Established in 2022 as a sister company to global feed producer De Heus, locally known as Koudijs Animal Nutrition, the hatchery spans 200 acres and integrates advanced incubation systems, automated environmental controls, and stringent biosecurity protocols. These technologies ensure consistent delivery of healthy chicks to farmers nationwide. Production figures highlight rapid growth: 2.1 million chicks were hatched in 2023, soaring to 5.2 million by 2024.

General Manager Moses Yaw Maidoo emphasized the facility’s alignment with international standards. “By applying European and Dutch practices locally, we create value across the chain from farmers to consumers,” he said. CEO Jurjen Kuipers added, “Our commitment to quality supports Ghana’s agricultural transformation. This is a long-term investment in sustainability and self-sufficiency.”

The hatchery’s expansion aligns with national initiatives like Planting for Food and Jobs, which prioritizes domestic production and rural economic growth. While similar ventures in Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire have faced challenges balancing import dependency with local capacity, Kuipers’ integrated approach combining De Heus’ feed expertise with hatchery operations offers a replicable model for West Africa.

Ghana’s poultry sector remains critical to broader food sovereignty goals, particularly as population growth intensifies demand. Kuipers’ focus on farmer training, logistics improvements, and partnerships underscores the potential for scalable agribusiness solutions. However, industry analysts note that sustained progress requires policy consistency and continued private sector investment to address infrastructure gaps and market fragmentation.

As Kuipers Breeders plans further expansion, its trajectory reflects both the opportunities and complexities of transforming agricultural value chains in a region where climate resilience and economic equity remain pressing priorities.