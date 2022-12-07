Kumasi Airport scheduled for completion on June 30, 2023

Total completion date of the Kumasi International Airport is scheduled for Friday, June 30, 2023, Mr Frederick Obeng Adom, Deputy Minister for Transport has disclosed.

He said this would be preceded by the handing over of the terminal on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Mr Obeng Adom announced on the floor of Parliament on Wednesday when he responded to a question by Dr Kingsley Nyarko, New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament (MP) for Kwadaso on behalf of Mr Kwaku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister for Transport.

The MP asked the Minister about the expected completion date of the Kumasi International Airport.

The Kumasi International Airport is a national airport in Ghana serving Kumasi, the capital of the Ashanti Region.

In 2021, the airport handled over 400,000 passengers making it the second busiest airport in Ghana after Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Kumasi International Airport is located six kilometres from the Ashanti Regional capital, Kumasi.

Mr Obeng Adom told Parliament that while the runway extension would be handed over on Friday, March 31, 2023, the control tower and the fire station would also be handed over on Wednesday, May 31, 2023.

“Mr Speaker, once the terminal has been handed over, it will be operationalised soon after,” he said.

According to Mr Adom, the Kumasi International Airport Project was undertaken in phases.

He told Parliament that while phase one had been completed, phases two and three were nearing completion.

In 2003, Kumasi was declared an International Airport primarily for regional operations with the full complement of Security, Customs and Immigration staff.