Kumasi Asante Kotoko Appoints Sarfo Duku as New Communications Director

In a move aimed at strengthening its public relations and communication efforts, Ghanaian football powerhouse Kumasi Asante Kotoko has announced the appointment of Sarfo Duku as its new Communications Director.

The club, one of the most celebrated in African football, revealed the decision in a statement, highlighting Duku’s extensive experience and deep connection to the team’s legacy.

Sarfo Duku, a seasoned legal practitioner and communication expert, is no stranger to the inner workings of Asante Kotoko. He previously served the club in a similar capacity and also held the position of Legal Affairs Director before resigning in 2019 to pursue other interests. His return to the club has been welcomed as a strategic move, given his profound understanding of Kotoko’s culture, values, and vision.

The club’s statement emphasized that Duku’s appointment aligns with its commitment to maintaining clarity and transparency in all engagements. “This appointment reinforces our dedication to clear and open communication,” the statement read. It further noted that the decision is part of a broader strategy to enhance the club’s operations, with Duku’s expertise expected to play a pivotal role in advancing its communication efforts.

Duku’s return to Asante Kotoko comes at a time when the club is seeking to solidify its brand both on and off the pitch. His legal background, combined with his communication skills, positions him as a valuable asset in navigating the complexities of modern football administration. Fans and stakeholders alike are optimistic that his leadership will help foster stronger connections between the club and its supporters while elevating its public image.

Asante Kotoko’s decision to bring back a familiar face underscores the importance of experience and institutional knowledge in driving the club’s ambitions. With Sarfo Duku at the helm of its communication strategy, the Porcupine Warriors are poised to continue their legacy as one of Africa’s most iconic football institutions.