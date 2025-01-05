Kumasi Asante Kotoko Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum Questions Outcome of Medeama SC Draw

Kumasi Asante Kotoko’s Head Coach, Prosper Nartey Ogum, has expressed his disappointment with the final result of their Ghana Premier League match against Medeama SC, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

In an interview with Asante Kotoko media, Ogum contended that the scoreline did not accurately reflect the flow of the game. He emphasized that Kotoko had dominated play throughout the match, creating more clear-cut chances but failing to convert them into goals.

“If you ask me, we had more obvious goal-scoring opportunities, and this is not a true reflection of the scoreline. We should have won this game,” Ogum said, underlining his frustration with the missed opportunities.

The absence of key player Albert Amoah was another significant factor, according to Ogum, as he noted that the player’s absence affected their overall strategy and performance. Amoah has been instrumental to the team’s success, and his lack of presence was felt on the field.

Despite the draw, Ogum’s comments reflect a sense of optimism about the team’s overall performance, even as they seek to improve their finishing and ensure better results in upcoming fixtures.