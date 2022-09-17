Kumasi Asante Kotoko working on their finishing

Kumasi Asante Kotoko is working hard to sharpen its frontline ahead of their Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) Champions League Second Leg clash against RC Kadiogo of Burkina Faso at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday, Seydou Zerbo, Coach of the club, has hinted.

The Porcupine Warriors managed to beat their Burkinabe counterpart one goal to nil despite creating many decent chances at the General Matieu Kerekou Stadium in Cotonou, Benin on Monday.

But addressing a pre-match conference at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, Coach Zerbo said he and his technical team were working assiduously to address the problem.

The Coach who addressed the media together with Captain of the team, Richard Boadu, and the Video Analyst, Boudjadi Nazim Mohammed Islam, said the team was poised to secure qualification to the next round of the competition.

He said he was aware of the attacking threats of Kadiogo and was determined to map out strategies to see them off on Sunday.

Asked if the absence of Kotoko’s prolific striker, Franck Etouga Mbella would have an impact on their chances of qualifying, the expatriate Coach responded that the team was focused on qualifying without the player.

“Asante Kotoko is a big club and if Mbella is not available, it does not mean the club cannot survive. I heard he is an important player but I did not work with him and I believe those who won in Benin can equally step up for the Club,” he retorted.

The Captain of the side, Richard Boadu also assured the teeming fans of the club that the playing body was ready to battle for qualification, adding that there would be no room for complacency on the back of the away victory.

“Sunday’s game is very important for all of us and we know it is not going to be easy but we are ready for it,” he assured the fans.