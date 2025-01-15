Kumasi City Market Traders Union Partners Police to Enhance Market Safety and Prevent Fire Outbreaks

In a bid to bolster market safety and prevent devastating fire outbreaks, the leadership of the Kumasi City Market Traders Union (KCMTU) has teamed up with the Ghana Police Service to implement a series of security measures aimed at protecting markets across the city.

This collaboration is part of the union’s broader commitment to creating a secure, resilient trading environment for its members and other individuals working in the markets, including head potters (kayayei).

The initiative comes on the heels of recent tragic fire incidents that have severely impacted the country’s commercial hubs. Earlier this year, fires destroyed large portions of the Kantamanto Market in Accra, known as Ghana’s largest used clothing hub, as well as the wood market in Kwadaso, Ashanti Region, resulting in significant financial losses for traders.

Emmanuel Kwarteng, the Public Relations Officer of KCMTU, shared with Business & Financial Times (B&FT) that the union has formally engaged with the Ashanti Regional Police Command to put in place enhanced security measures focused on preventing arson-related incidents. The collaboration involves increasing police patrols in market areas, while traders have been advised to close their shops and vacate by 7:00 PM daily. These precautionary measures aim to allow law enforcement to monitor market areas more effectively and respond promptly to any suspicious activities.

“The safety and security of our traders, customers, and goods are of utmost importance to us. A secure market environment is essential for the growth and development of our businesses and the local economy,” Kwarteng said, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and proactive measures. He also called on traders and market stakeholders to report any suspicious activities and avoid practices that could lead to fire outbreaks.

In addition to the heightened police presence, Kwarteng urged the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to step up fire safety education within the markets. The goal is to promote behavioural changes among traders that would reduce the risk of fire accidents and help prevent future tragedies.

The KCMTU, which represents the majority of traders in Kumasi’s bustling markets, also issued a heartfelt statement expressing its condolences and unwavering support to victims of recent fire outbreaks across the country. The union emphasized its commitment to enhancing security at the Kumasi City Market, the largest and busiest market in Ghana, and reaffirmed its determination to safeguard traders, customers, and goods from unforeseen accidents and arson.

“We stand in solidarity with our fellow traders and market stakeholders and deeply share their pain and loss. As traders, we prioritise safety in our market environment, and we are taking proactive steps to ensure Kumasi City Market remains protected,” the statement read.

This collaborative effort between the KCMTU, the Ghana Police Service, and the GNFS signals a determined push toward ensuring the safety of market participants and the continuity of commerce in Kumasi, a vital economic hub in the country.