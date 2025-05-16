Kumasi Fines Cattle Owners Over Stream Pollution, Enforces Livestock Rules

Seven cattle owners in Kumasi face fines of 100 penalty units each for illegally dumping waste into the Moshie Zongo stream, violating environmental regulations.

The Manhyia North Sub-Metro Environmental Health Officers prosecuted the offenders on May 13, 2025, at Asem Court 1, following repeated warnings to halt the practice.

Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Chief Executive Richard Ofori Agyemang Boadi announced stricter measures to curb stray livestock, effective May 1, 2025. “Stray cattle causing public nuisances will be seized, slaughtered, and used to feed prison inmates,” Boadi stated, addressing the city’s struggle with roaming animals disrupting urban life.

The Moshie Zongo stream, a vital community water source, faced severe pollution risks due to the cattle waste. Prosecutors emphasized the environmental and public health threats posed by such practices, urging compliance with waste management laws.

The KMA’s enforcement reflects broader efforts to balance agricultural activities with urban sustainability in Ghana’s second-largest city, aiming to protect ecosystems and reduce health hazards linked to contaminated water sources.