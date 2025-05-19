Kumasi Flooding Exposes Failing Drainage Systems, Residents Urge Action

Heavy rainfall triggered severe flooding in Kumasi on Saturday, submerging roads, stranding vehicles, and disrupting daily life across the city.

The four-hour downpour, which began at 2:00pm during peak traffic, overwhelmed drainage systems in key areas like Airport Roundabout, Dichemso, Anloga Junction, and Santasi, leaving residents trapped indoors and commuters in chaos.

Frustrated locals blamed the recurring crisis on poorly designed and maintained drains, citing inadequate capacity to handle runoff. “Even moderate rain now causes floods because the drainage system is outdated,” a resident told Akoma 87.9FM’s Ghanakoma morning show. Others highlighted reckless waste disposal, with garbage clogging drains and worsening the problem. Calls for immediate government intervention grew, particularly for flood-prone zones like Asawase. “Authorities must act before lives are lost,” one resident urged.

Kumasi’s rapid urban expansion has strained colonial-era drainage infrastructure, with climate change intensifying rainfall frequency. Past promises to upgrade systems after the 2022 floods yielded limited fixes.