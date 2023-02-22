Kumasi Girls Senior High School to launch 60th anniversary

The Kumasi Girls Senior High School Old Students Association, in collaboration with the school administration, is set to launch the school’s 60th anniversary on March 18, 2023.

The much-anticipated launch of the anniversary celebration would be held over three days on campus, starting from Friday, March 17, 2023, to Sunday, March 19, 2023, on the theme: “60 years of educating the girl-child: Our story, our achievement, our future.”

According to the 60th Anniversary Planning Committee and management of the school, Dr Ohemaa Patricia Appiah, Senior Registrar University of Education, Winneba, will be the guest speaker.

The rest include top government officials, old students, current students, and other key stakeholders within the Kumasi Metropolis.

The launch is scheduled for Saturday, March 18, 2023, at the school’s premises.

The Planning Committee and management of the school encourage all past students of the school, parents, and the public to participate in the anniversary celebration as well as Past students are urged to mobilise funds at year-group levels to support the programme.