Kumasi High Court Grants Bail to 14 Suspects in Damongo Election Violence Case

A Kumasi High Court has granted bail to 14 male adults arrested in connection with the violent disturbances during Election Day at Damongo in the Savannah Region.

The accused, who were initially remanded in custody on December 12, were charged in relation to violent protests that erupted following delays in announcing the election results. The unrest led to the death of one person and the significant destruction of property, including the burning of the Electoral Commission (EC) office by the protesters.

The case, initially handled in the Savannah Region, was transferred to the Kumasi High Court for security reasons. The suspects face nine charges, including unlawful damage, assault, causing harm, and obstructing electoral officers.

During Thursday’s (December 19) court hearing, the State Attorney requested more time to complete investigations. In contrast, the defense counsel, Evans Amankwaah, applied for bail, which was not contested by the prosecution.

Presiding Judge Her Lady Hannah Taylor granted bail to each of the accused, setting the amount at GHS 20,000 with two sureties per person. Additionally, the court ordered the accused to surrender their Ghana cards to the Registrar and report to the Damongo District Police Command twice weekly. The next court date is set for January 23, 2025.

In related developments, Adams Mutawakilu, the 2024 Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Damongo, has accused the Electoral Commission of violating electoral laws by declaring Samuel Abu Jinapor as the elected MP for the constituency. Mutawakilu has vowed to pursue legal action to seek justice and ensure accountability.