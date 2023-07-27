Kumasi High Court set up 7-member jury for Inspector Twumasi’s trial 

A Kumasi High Court has constituted a seven-member jury to begin the trial of Inspector Ahmed Twumasi, a Police Officer who has been indicted of shooting his girlfriend to death in Kumasi.

Inspector Twumasi was arrested by the Police after shooting his girlfriend, Victoria Dapaah, aka Maadwoa, six times to death during a misunderstanding at Adum on April 20, 2023.

He was indicted to face a criminal charge of murder by the Asokore-Mampong District court.

Twumasi, who appeared before the high court on July 26, 2023, pleaded not guilty and the court presided by Her Lordship Rosemary Baah adjourned the case to August 28, 2023, to begin the trial.