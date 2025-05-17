Kumasi Hosts UBO World Title Fight with Nyantakyi Headlining

Kumasi’s Baba Yara Sports Stadium will stage a high-profile boxing event on August 29, 2025, as local star Stanley Nyantakyi challenges for the UBO World title.

Organized by Ace Power Promotions and Osibor Boxing Promotions, the bout marks Nyantakyi’s toughest career test against an unnamed international opponent.

Dubbed the “Ashanti Warrior,” Nyantakyi leads a stacked card featuring rising talents like Moses Kwaku, Samuel “Eagle Eye” Martey, and Prince Kamaldeen Mohammed. Event organizers are finalizing the venue, with multiple options under consideration.

Gordon Frimpong, Nyantakyi’s manager and head of Osibor Management & Promotions, expressed confidence in the event’s impact: “This will be one of Ghana’s finest boxing promotions. We won’t fail our supporters.” The fight night aims to spotlight Ghanaian boxing talent while attracting global attention to Kumasi’s sports infrastructure.

The event is anticipated to draw significant attention to Ghana’s boxing scene, which has seen renewed investment in recent years. Nyantakyi’s title bid underscores efforts to elevate local athletes onto the international stage, fostering both sporting excellence and economic opportunities for the region.