Kumasi inner-city road project kicks off

An inner-city road project contracted by a Chinese company kicked off Friday in Kumasi, Ghana’s second-largest city.

The 100 km project undertaken by Sinohydro Corporation Limited includes drainage work, earthwork, and bituminous surfacing of the roads, which is expected to improve the road networks and facilitate transportation within the city.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Ghanaian Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia expressed joy that the Kumasi inner-city road project could begin on time.

“We are grateful to the Chinese government for the cooperation that has existed between our two countries. There is still more to come under our mutual cooperation,” Bawumia said.

Chinese Ambassador to Ghana Lu Kun commended the Ghanaian and Chinese engineers for sticking to their posts and carrying out excellent preparation for the start of the project, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I firmly believe that, with Chinese and Ghanaians joining hands, and with your wisdom and diligence, the project will surely witness a speedy and quality progress,” said Lu. Enditem