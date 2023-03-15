Kumasi Kejetia Market on fire

There has been a fire outbreak at the new Kejetia market in Kumasi.

It is suspected that some of the traders are trapped in the fire.

There is a heavy military and police presence at the scene as personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service continue the battle to bring the fire under control.

Properties worth millions of cedis are feared to have been destroyed in the fire outbreak which started around 16:30 hours on Wednesday afternoon.

Fire tenders from almost all the fire stations in the Kumasi metropolis have been mobilised to control the fire.

The market has been plunged into total darkness and the billowing thick smoke which has engulfed the skies of the area is making it difficult for the firefighters to control the blaze.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but it was said to have started from clothes, leather wares, cutlasses, and other combustible items area.

A trader at the market told the Ghana News Agency said she saw a cloud of thick smoke coming from the top floor of an area in the market, near the central market, which was under redevelopment.