Kumasi Mayor Joins Fray To Garner More Support For Black Stars

Efforts to garner more support for the Black Stars ahead of their crucial encounter with the Super Green Eagles is gathering momentum, with the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Kumasi joining the fray.

Mr. Samuel Pyne on Wednesday embarked on a tour of radio stations in the Metropolis, not for political reasons, but to encourage the public to fill the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday to support the Black Stars.

The Black Stars would take on their perennial rivals in the first leg of a double-header to secure one of the five available tickets for Africa in the forthcoming 2022 World Cup to be held later this year in Qatar.

Following their abysmal performance during the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) held in Cameroun, the Black Stars appear to have lost the support of some Ghanaians.

That, according to Mr. Pyne, must not reflect in the game which is crucial to Ghana’s chances of making it to the World Cup for the fourth time in the country’s history.

“We only have one Black Stars who represent the entire nation and we cannot turn our back on them because of their previous performance,” he told various Sports Presenters that hosted him.

He said, “We have a civic responsibility as Ghanaians to support the Black Stars to victory not only because of patriotism but also because of the huge economic benefits that the country stands to gain for qualifying to the World Cup.”

He reminded the people of how Ghanaians could have the opportunity to travel to Qatar for the tournament and how citizens could cash in on the production and sale of Black Stars souvenirs.

Ghana’s participation in previous World Cups, he said, exposed Ghana to the world thereby attracting some foreign investors to invest in the country.

The MCE, therefore, charged the people of Greater Kumasi and beyond to go the stadium in their numbers to support the team to make Ghana proud.

He gave out some tickets to be shared to callers as his contribution to the mobilisation of supporters for the big match.