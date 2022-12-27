Kumasi: MTN welcomes 50 ‘Christmas babies’

MTN Ghana has presented hampers to 50 babies delivered on Christmas Day at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital (MCHH) in Kumasi.

The donation which is an annual event by the telecommunication giant is to congratulate the mothers and their babies for safe delivery and share in their joy during the festive season.

In addition to the hampers which contained assorted baby products was GHS 100.00 worth of airtime, with the labour wards of the two facilities also receiving seven boxes of hand gloves

Mr Charles Osei Akoto, Senior Technical Head, Northern Business District of MTN Ghana, said welcoming new borns on Christmas Day in all regional capitals had become a tradition for MTN Ghana over the years.

He said the company added airtime to the hampers because it believed the mothers would be calling family and friends to announce the arrival of their babies.

“This year we are also giving the mothers airtime because we are much aware that they will break the news to their loved ones and even take pictures and share with them,” he observed.

He applauded customers of MTN for keeping faith with the company and assured that it would continue to give back to society as a corporate social responsibility.

Madam Evelyn Osei Sraha, Midwife In-Charge at the Labour Ward of MCHH, paid glowing tribute to MTN Ghana for the gesture which, she said, was worth emulating.

She used the occasion to counsel pregnant women to prioritise attendance of antenatal clinic to avoid complications during labour.

Regular attendance of antenatal, she noted, was the surest way to curb maternal mortality as a country and urged all stakeholders to help prevent needless death of women through childbirth.