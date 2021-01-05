Some residents in Kumasi have applauded the directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to reopen schools in the country, saying it is in the right direction.

Reacting to the President’s announcement in his 21st update on measures to contain the spread of the Covid-19, the residents praised the Government for taking the bold step to reopen the schools.

Mr Okyere Donkor, a parent, told the Ghana News Agency that the closure of schools had caused many children to retrogress academically since they spent all their time playing and watching television.

The reopening of schools, he said, would provide them the opportunity to revive their academic work.

Mrs Angelina Konadu, a basic school teacher, said the directive would help the children to complete their syllabus and write the end of term examinations.

Madam Felicia Oduro, a food vendor at one of the basic schools in the Metropolis, expressed happiness over the reopening as it would help revive her business and make up for the lost income during the school closure.

Ms Anita Kwakye, a health worker, stressed the need for the Government to strengthen enforcement of the covid-19 protocols to prevent the spread of the virus in the schools.

Mr Owusu Appiah, a commercial driver, said it would boost the business as most parents and school children would patronize the services of commercial vehicles.

Miss Gifty Antwi, a junior high school pupil, applauded the President for the decision saying she missed most of her teachers and friends and the reopening was an opportunity to learn and meet them again.

Mrs Faustina Odame, a parent, stated that: “My son will never stay at home, he is always going out with friends and I get worried because I am always at work. The directive by the President will, therefore, help to put a stop to it”.