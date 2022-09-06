Kumasi Residents to experience electric light rail transportation

Knights a.s. of the Czech Republic in collaboration with the Ministry of Railways Development has developed an Electric Light Rail Transportation (Tram System) for the city of Kumasi.

The tram system would operate four main lines to decongest the city of traffic, reduce travel time and improve the quality of the mode of travel currently available to commuters in Kumasi.

Dr Karl Laryea, the Chief Executive Officer of Knight a.s of the Czech Republic, speaking at the launch of the Company’s 25th Anniversary Celebration, said to make the project a success, there was the need to be a massive transfer of know-how to indigenes, who would manage the tram system when built.

The Company has facilitated the signing of an MOU between the KNUST and the Czech Technical University for Ghanaian Professors to be trained in the Czech Republic, who will intend to teach Ghanaian students in the Engineering and Transportation faculties of the KNUST how to operate and maintain the Tram system.

The Tram System is one of the sophisticated systems of transport found mostly in Europe and this type of transportation system operates on a rail that travels on tramway tracks on a public urban street.

Dr Laryea, who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Knights, said the tram system would operate three main lines aimed at decongesting the city of Kumasi and pave way for easy flow of traffic.

He said poultry development in the country, the CEO said the company had developed a complete Poultry Project with Breeder Farms, a Complete Hatchery of over 20 million eggs for day-old chicks, a Feed Mill and a 16,500 birds capacity processing plant per hour.

“This facility, when built, would produce thirty per cent of the poultry meat consumed in Ghana locally, thereby reducing our dependence on imports and supplies and creating jobs for the teeming youth of the country,” he said.

Dr Laryea said the company 2019 signed an Export Contract Agreement with the Ministry of Roads and Highways, for the Finance, Design, Fabrication, Supply, and Installation of 50 numbers of Composite Modular Steel Bridges in all 16 regions of Ghana.

“The 50 modular bridges project with a contract sum of 47.5million Euros, is the largest single contract supervised by Knights Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the company, till date,” he said.

He said the bridge project was at various stages of completion and the project is on schedule to be completed by May 2023.

The CEO said when completed, the project would be the single largest development in the bridges sector by one company since Ghana was founded,” he added.

“One of the strategic ones is the Weija bridge which he said would provide a very crucial crossing for vehicular traffic not to mention school children and women who hitherto crossed the Weija river in makeshift canoes,” he added.

Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, the Minister of Roads and Highways, commended the Company for the immense infrastructural support in the road sector.

He also commended Dr Laryea for his dedication and commitment to bringing development to Ghana, describing his leadership skills as unwavering and unmatched, which encourages, motivates, and inspires.

He said the government would continue to partner with Knights in other projects that would bring value to the people of Ghana and improve cooperation also with the Czech Republic.

Mr Matej Denk, the Deputy Head of Mission of Czech Embassy in Ghana, said Knights had been a real pinnacle in developing relations between the Czech Republic and Ghana.

He said the Company had positioned itself to facilitate trade between the two countries in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, and healthcare.

He said Dr Laryea would be awarded Gratias Agit awards by the Minister of Foreign Affairs for the promotion of the good name of the Czech Republic abroad in appreciation of prominent persons and organizations developing activities in nongovernmental fields.

Along with the increasing role of civic society, this award, too, is becoming an ever more prestigious prize for the voluntary activities of people committed to working for the benefit of the whole society, for the promotion of friendship among nations and for the promotion of the good name of the Czech Republic in the world.