Kumasi Road Contractor Kofi Job Spreads Christmas Cheer with Donation to Widows

Mr. Kofi Job, a prominent road contractor and self-styled evangelist based in Kumasi, continued his tradition of giving back to the community by donating essential items to widows in the Kumasi Metropolis on Monday, December 23.

The generous gesture is part of Mr. Job’s long-standing commitment to supporting the less privileged during the festive season.

In partnership with Kumasi-based Otec FM, Mr. Job, accompanied by his wife and officials from the radio station, distributed the items at the station’s premises. Among the donations were 1,000 live chickens, bags of rice, liters of cooking oil, and undisclosed amounts of cash, all aimed at easing the burdens of the widows.

The recipients, who had registered the day before, expressed their heartfelt gratitude as their names were called to receive the packages. The event was a testament to Mr. Job’s dedication to improving the lives of those in need, particularly during the Christmas season.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Job shared his motivation for the gesture. “Supporting the needy is a daily routine for me,” he said, acknowledging Otec FM for facilitating the outreach this year. He also took a moment to reflect on the peaceful elections held earlier in the month, commending Ghanaians for their prayers and responsible conduct.

“We can do what we are doing now because of peace in the country,” Mr. Job stated, urging citizens to continue fostering unity and goodwill.

Among the beneficiaries was Maame Adwoa Ampofo, a 68-year-old retired farmer, who tearfully shared her struggles since her husband’s passing six years ago. “This kindness means I can enjoy a decent meal this Christmas,” she said with gratitude.

Grace Eshun, a 55-year-old widow and another recipient, expressed her relief: “With my many grandchildren, these items will help us celebrate the season better.” For many, this donation brought a sense of joy and hope, making the festive season brighter despite the challenges they face.