Kumasi Robber Gets 120 Years for Murder

The Kumasi High Court has sentenced notorious criminal Dominic Afriyie to 120 years imprisonment for armed robbery and life for murder.

Justice Abdul Razak delivered the verdict after a jury trial, convicting the 36-year-old of killing pharmacist Michael Dela Agbo Klu during a 2021 home invasion.

Police records show Afriyie, alias “GH,” robbed the Atasemanso residence on November 20, 2021, stealing cash and electronics before shooting Klu. A subsequent police operation on December 31 intercepted Afriyie’s gang with four firearms in their vehicle. Though initially pleading innocent, forensic evidence secured his conviction.

The sentencing marks a significant victory for Kumasi law enforcement amid rising violent crime. Court officials confirmed the punishment reflects the gravity of offenses involving deadly weapons.