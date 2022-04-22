Kumasi Technical University To Deploy GH5M Wi-Fi Infrastructure

The Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) says it has finalised processes for the setting up and deployment of Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) infrastructure at the University.

It is anticipated that the five million Ghana cedi facility would provide a 24-hour high speed internet service for students and staff at all locations on the Amakom Campus.

Professor Nana Osei-Wusu Achaw, the Vice Chancellor, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Kumasi that the installation of the Wi-Fi infrastructure was part of measures to improve on operational efficiency and delivery of academic programmes.

“The facility would boost e-teaching and e-learning activities,” Prof Achaw said, and that the University had been struggling with processing of students’ data and its business in general, due to the unreliable and complicated portals being used.

The deployment of a robust institutional portal would significantly improve data and information processing and efficiency of the University’s operations, he said.

Professor Achaw said the University had also commenced processes to initiate a solar energy project to address the current power challenges it faced, adding that it intended to source about 50 per cent of its energy needs from solar sources.

He expressed worry over the huge amounts the University had to spend on providing power to run its activities.

“Last year, the institution spent close to GH?2 million in providing power to run our activities, that amount represents close to seven per cent of our Internally Generated Fund,” he said.

The VC mentioned plans by the University to construct a clinic for staff and students, adding that the health project upon completion, in the next two years, would cater for retired staff of the school.

He called on the Government to expedite action on releasing GETFund allocations to the University as its delay hampered infrastructure expansion to meet the growing student population.