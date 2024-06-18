Kumasi Tennis Club Triumphs in Eid Al-Adha Tennis Tournament

Kumasi Tennis Club emerged victorious in the inaugural Eid Al-Adha Tennis Tournament held at Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club in Mamponteng, Kumasi over the weekend.

The tournament, featuring teams from G.O Tennis Club (Sunyani), Ridge Tennis Club (Lancaster) from Kumasi, and the host, Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club, showcased intense competition among the clubs.

Kumasi Tennis Club clinched the title with a stellar performance, amassing 9 points, followed closely by G.O Tennis Club with 6 points under the guidance of head coach Daniel Kwakye, known as Great Okoro. Ridge Tennis Club secured the third position with 3 points, while host Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club finished fourth with 2 points.

Reflecting on the event, Rev. Father Sylvester Frimpong, headmaster of OLAG, expressed the tournament’s aim to promote tennis and foster camaraderie among players from different regions during the Eid celebrations. He emphasized the importance of sports in maintaining physical and mental well-being.

Looking ahead, Rev. Frimpong highlighted plans to leverage OLAG’s facilities to nurture young tennis talent in Mamponteng, preparing them for future professional careers.

President of Our Lady of Grace Tennis Club, Mr. John Asiamah Boamah, attributed their team’s performance to inconsistent training but pledged to strategize for improved results in future tournaments.

The Eid Al-Adha Tennis Tournament not only celebrated the Muslim festival but also underscored the role of sports in community engagement and youth development.