Members of the Kumasi Traders Association (KTA) have commended President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for listening to their pleas and retaining Mrs Akosua Frema Osei-Opare as the Chief of Staff.

They also praised the President for reappointing some indigenes of the Region into key positions in his second government.

According to the members of the Association, the reappointment of Mrs Osei-Opare and other indigenes of the Region to key positions in his second term was a clear demonstration of the President’s commitment to reciprocate the support and contributions to the NPP’s victory in the 2020 elections.

Addressing a press conference at the Kejetia market in Kumasi, Mr John Yaw Sarpong, the Chairman of the Association, pointed out that, the appointments were also a clear commitment by President Akufo-Addo to promote development in the Ashanti region to improve the living conditions of the people.

He stressed the need for the appointees to demonstrate greater dedication and hard work to justify their appointments.

They should avoid deceit and lies that could make their constituents lose trust in them and work in unity with everybody to bring development to the people.

Mr Sarpong particularly congratulated Mrs Osei-Opare for her re-appointment and urged her to continue to work tirelessly to achieve more laurels in her new term of office.

He pledged the Association’s support to the work of all the appointees to ensure that they succeeded in their new roles to bring progress to Ghanaians.

Mr Sarpong appealed to the appointees and parliamentarians in the region to emulate the generosity of Mrs Osei-Opare and open their doors to the people in their constituencies and help address the development challenges facing them.

He called on the government and the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly to help develop and improve conditions at the central business district to enhance business transactions.