Kumasi traders’ strike receives massive endorsement

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has endorsed the “sit down strike” embarked on by traders within the Kumasi Metropolis of the Ashanti Region.

The action by the traders was to express their displeasure with the current economic crisis in the country.

Mr. Samson Asaki Awingobert, General Secretary of the Association said: “We believe the decision by traders in the Ashanti Region to lock up their shops over several issues affecting their business should be a wake-up call for the government and managers of the economy.”

Mr. Awingobert told the media in Tema that issues of “killer taxes”, the cost of doing business, and the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi against the dollar were major concerns to industry players in recent times.

“With the majority of these traders being members of the IEAG, we owe it a duty to ensure their businesses are protected, and it is in this regard that we call on the government to put in place measures to address the concerns of these traders,” he said.

Mr. Awingobert also called on the leadership of the traders’ association to do more in protecting the interest of their members in these challenging times.

“We urge other traders across the country to emulate the action taken by their Kumasi counterparts to pile up more pressure on the economic management team, the Ghana Revenue Authority, and the Finance Ministry, to address their concerns,” he said.