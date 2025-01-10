Kumawood Actor Big Akwes Opposes Rex Omar’s Appointment to Creative Arts Role

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has strongly advised President John Dramani Mahama against appointing Rex Omar to any office related to the creative arts industry.

In a recent video, Akwes argued that the National Democratic Congress’ spokesperson on Creative Arts lacks the necessary qualifications and authority to handle the affairs of the sector.

Akwes, speaking on behalf of a group of concerned creatives, made it clear that they do not want Rex Omar involved in the creative arts. He emphasized that while the President is free to appoint him to another role, he should not be placed within the creative sector.

To ensure their message is heard, Akwes revealed plans for a press conference scheduled for January 17. During the event, the group intends to publicly voice their opposition and make it known to President Mahama that Rex Omar should not be considered for any position in the creative arts industry.

This stance highlights growing concerns within the creative community about the direction of leadership in the sector and their desire for representation that aligns more closely with their needs and vision.