Kumawood Actor C. Confion to Be Buried on January 11, 2025

The late Kumawood actor, C. Confion, born Bright Owusu, is set to be laid to rest on January 11, 2025.

The burial will take place at the Buokrom Government School Park, as confirmed by his family.

C. Confion, who passed away after a prolonged battle with an unknown illness, had been absent from the entertainment scene for an extended period before his death. His passing has deeply affected members of the Kumawood film industry, who have expressed their sorrow over the loss of the beloved actor.

In an act of generosity, actress Vivian Jill has reportedly donated Ghc 30,000 towards the funeral expenses, offering support to the family during this difficult time.